Police call for volunteers to join the team of special constables

More special constables are needed across the county and dedicated people are being urged to find out more about the role of this volunteer force.

Bedfordshire Police is continuing its mission to recruit more special constables and is calling for people from the county to join the team who give up their time to help protect residents, fight crime and keep communities safe.

Celebration of Bedfordshire Police Special Constabulary Centenary, Woburn Abbey, 2013.

The Special Constabulary is the UK’s volunteer police force, made up of members of the public who wear uniform on duty and have full police powers. Specials work alongside full-time police officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) on the front line, providing vital support and help patrol Bedfordshire’s rural and urban communities.

Many of the force’s specials move into specialist areas like roads policing, scientific services and the force’s dedicated football unit.

The force is hosting an information evening, giving the opportunity to hear about the varied role of a special constable from serving volunteers.

The information evening is on Monday, March 6, at 7pm, at Bedfordshire Police Headquarters in Kempston.

Wayne Humberstone has volunteered for Bedfordshire Police for more than two decades and has risen to the highest rank of Special Constabulary Chief Officer.

He said: “Our specials come from all walks of life bringing various skills with them. By combining these with police training, they will develop transferable skills that can be used during their home and work lives, as well as when they are ‘on the beat’.

“Our specials are some of the most dedicated people I have met, and they can assist with a range of things which could include being first on the scene of a road traffic collision, responding to reports of anti-social behaviour or comforting a victim and taking a statement.

“We’re looking for people to join us today and support our vision to become a well-respected, high performing, efficiently run police service.”

Bedfordshire Police currently has around 250 specials, but is aiming to more than double that number. Applicants must be over 18 and be able to volunteer 16 hours a month, although many volunteer much more.

For more information about the information evening call 07590 465193 or to register, visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk