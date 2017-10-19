Arlesey move in boundary changes bid

Bedfordshire’s MPs could find themselves with new wards as the consultation into boundary changes opened on Tuesday.

The county currently has six constituencies, which will remain, although boundaries have been changed to ensure a relatively equal number of voters in each.

Launching its consultation the Boundary Commission for England said: “Among the county-wide counter-proposals, it was noted that the Conservative Party supported only one of our proposed constituencies (North East Bedfordshire), proposing ‘minor changes’ to the others, whereas the Labour Party supported our proposals in their entirety.”

In order to reduce the electorate of the existing North East Bedfordshire constituency, the Bedford ward of Eastcotts has been moved to the Mid Bedfordshire constituency and a number of wards realigned.

The Commissioners said: “Little in the way of representations was received regarding the North East Bedfordshire constituency, which was generally supported, although the Liberal Democrat Party proposed the retention of the Eastcotts ward in North East Bedfordshire.

“Some concern was expressed regarding the separation of the towns of Stotfold and Arlesey in different constituencies, the latter of which we had proposed should be in the Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

At a public hearing in Luton earlier this year Sarah Passey said: “It seems very odd to split these two towns into separate constituencies with Arlesey moving to Mid Beds and Stotfold remaining in NE Beds”.

The consultation is now open until 11 December 2017.

To find out more and have your say go to https://www.bce2018.org.uk/node/6484