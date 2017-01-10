Prize winners are celebrated at Stratton Upper School

An awards evening was held at Stratton Upper School for students in years 11 to 13.

A welcome was given at the evening event on Thursday, January 5, by chairman of governors Madeline Russell, a presentation by headteacher Rob Watson, with an address afterwards by guest of honour Matt King.

Stratton Upper School presentation of prizes

A vote of thanks was proposed by head student Josh Corder.

A musical interlude given by students included an extract from the forthcoming school production of ‘We will Rock You’ with Max Gill singing ‘I want to break free’.

Zoe Gray, Jasmine Staunton, Louise Connelly, Isobel Yung, Sophie Paget & Willow Breed sang ‘Somebody To Love’.

Prize winners 2015-16

Year 11

Achievement Award for Excellence in a single subject

Agriculture Diana Ditri, Art Hannah Feeney, Business BTEC Ella Elkin, Business GCSE Samuel Hogben, Catering Chloe Martin, Childcare (CPLD) Bethany Taylor, Dance Sophie Paget, Design & Technology: Electronic Products Jack Burne, Design & Technology: Graphics Samantha Tunnard, Design & Technology: Resistant Materials Jarrod Warner, Drama Shannon Dullaghan, English Language Samuel Newman, English Literature Lucy Spence, Ethics & Philosophy Beth Prodger, French Elizabeth Marincean, Geography Cameron Jones, German James Day, History James Wallis, ICT Alfred Oliver, ICT Science Andrew Twydell, Leisure & Tourism Melissa Moody, Mathematics Joe Lawrie-Jones, Media Studies Phoebe Howe, Music Zoe Gray, Photography Jasmine Thomas-Leyland, Physical Education (Boys) Joe Wallace, Physical Education (Girls) Lucy Masdin, Science Biology Annabelle Gatward, Science Core & Additional Cameron Jones, Science Chemistry Zoe Fung, Science Physics George Landen, Sociology Charlie Malcolm-McKay, Textiles Hannah Sampford.

Achievement Award for Excellence in a Broad Range of Subjects: Zoe Fung, Alice Smyth, Lucy Masdin,

Samuel Newman, Samuel Hogben, Jack Bacon, Cameron Jones.

Year 11

Achievement Award for Outstanding Effort in a single subject

Agriculture L1 Lucy Clements, Agriculture Bradley Ramsay, Art Candice Shaw, BTEC Business Alice Perretta, Business GCSE Noah Adams, Catering Hannah Penwright, Childcare (CPLD) Stella Ditri

Dance Sophie Paget, Design & Technology: Construction Maciej Koska, Design & Technology: Electronic Products Jarrod Warner, Design & Technology: Graphics Ashton Bates, Design & Technology: Resistant Materials Stan Carter, Drama Harry George, English Language Alice Smyth, English Literature Clarrie Scott, Ethics & Philosophy Hannah Penwright, French James Day, Geography Katey Neish, German Charley Kennedy, History William Bennet, ICT Klaudia Niedziela, ICT Science Ryan Kennerley, Leisure & Tourism Connie-Louise Niven, Mathematics Kiran Singh, Media Studies Tanaya Spring, Music Rhianna Large, Photography Grace Gannon, Physical Education Core Callum Bareham, Physical Education GCSE Roni Kendall, Religious Education Core Polo Ocana, Science Caitlin Godfrey, Science - Biology Jack Bacon, Science -Chemistry Georgia Pobee, Science—Physics Alice Smyth, Sociology Mollie Wild, Textiles Chloe Smith

Achievement Award for Outstanding Effort in a Broad Range of Subjects: Chloe Martin, William Hyde, Hannah Penwright, Jack Bacon, Alice Smyth. William Bennet.

Year 12

Achievement Award for Excellence in a single subject

Agricultural Land L2 Jake Talbot, Business (BTEC) Megan King, Finance (Level 2) Jake Talbot, Health & Social Care BTEC Briony Carpenter, Sport (BTEC) Michael Chin

Achievement Award for Outstanding Effort in a single subject

Agricultural Land L2 Courteney Fletcher, Business (BTEC) Adam Usmani, Finance (Level 2) Lucy Aylott, Health & Social Care (BTEC) Georgia Gilbert.

Special Achievement at AS Level: Peter Hessey, Ella Catherall, Joe Rumble, Ross Mackenzie, Briony Whitfield.

Year 13

Achievement Award for Excellence in a single subject

Art A2 Megan Roberts, Biology A2 Nick Metcalfe, BTEC Sport Sub Diploma L3 Samuel Chapman, Business Applied A2 Emily Danson, Chemistry A2 Tom Roberts, Dance A2 Megan Prowse, Design & Technology: Systems Laszlo Gaspar, Drama A2 Megan Prowse, Economics A2 Kathryn Haugh, English A2 Heather Rumble, English Literature A2 Dominic Heafield, EPQ Laura Satahoo, Film Studies James Lingwood

Financial Studies (Certificate) Rebecca Lee, Financial Studies (Diploma) Emily Danson, Food A2 Kelly Summers, French A2 Dominic Heafield, Further Mathematics Alex Pittkin, Geography A2 Charlotte Binks, Geology George Frost, German Emilie Rettie, Government & Politics Ben Chalkley, History Benjamin Knight, ICT Jack Patrick, IT Diploma Dan Stone, Mathematics Alex Pittkin, Media Studies Jake Staynor, Photography Eloise Norton, Physical Education Louisa Fury, Physics Sam Newman, Psychology Amelia Kirk, Sociology Sophie Ingrey, Textiles Melanie Warner, Travel & Tourism Courtney Smith.

Achievement Award for Excellence in a Broad Range of Subjects: Nick Metcalfe, Alex Pittkin, Jacob Tavener, Emma Saunders, Heather Rumble, Charlotte Binks.

Achievement Award for Outstanding Effort in a single subject

Art Laura Charter, Biology Laura Smyth, Business Eleanor Perretta, CFES L3 Kelly-Marie Mauksch, Chemistry Izzy Hyde, Economics Kerry Wallis, English Literature Finn Watts, EPQ Ben Page, Film Studies Aurora Booth, Geography Emily Richardson, Geology Connor Burchell, German Maisie Phillips, Government & Politics Ben Chalkley, History Erin McConkey, ICT Ben Chalkley, IT Diploma Jordan Wood, IT Sub Diploma Christian Leland, Mathematics Johnathan Hughes, Media Studies Ellena White, Physical Education Karl McNab, Physics Nick Metcalfe, Psychology Charlie Blyth, Sociology Molly Lawton.

Achievement Award for Outstanding Effort in a Broad Range of Subjects: Emily Richardson, Tom Roberts, Emily Danson, Jake Danson.

Special Awards

Year 11

Head of Year 11 Award: Oliver Dilley, Elizabeth Marincean.

John Curry Award for Contributions to School Life: Year 11 Shannon Dullaghan, Zoe Gray, Georgia Pobee.

Perseverance Award: Candice Shaw, Cameron Girdwood.

Year 12

Perseverance Award: Toby Coan, Chelsea Austin.

Year 13

Helen Mason Award for the Most Improved Student in Art: Heather Rumble.

Biggleswade Chronicle Award for Creative Writing Excellence: Chloe Morrison.

Mary Thomas Award for Outstanding Contribution to History: Oliver Robinson.

Student Voice & Contribution to School Award: Ellena White.

Brian Farman Award for Personal Endeavour: Charlie Blyth.

Johnson Award for Achievement: Nick Metcalfe.

Perseverance Award: Amanda Sharp

Head Student Award: Emily Richardson, Emily Danson, James Hancock, Jacob Tavener, Tom Roberts, Nick Metcalfe.