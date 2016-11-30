Pupils head to Westminster for carol service

Pupils from Chronicle country are taking part in a prestigious carol service at Westminster Cathedral tomorrow.

A total of 174 children from four schools here and one in Cambridgeshire will be singing at the Barnardo’s Carol Service on Thursday evening.

Youngsters from Arnold Academy, in Barton-le-Clay; Alameda Academy, in Ampthill; Henlow Academy; Leighton Middle School and Gamlingay Village College will perform to an audience of more than 2,000 people.

They will be coming together as the Inspiring Music Honour Choir under the baton of Dr Douglas Coombes MBE.

It will be the fourth time that Dr Coombes has conducted pupils from Central Bedfordshire.

The schools were invited to sing by Susan Cox, Music Director of Inspiring Music and Lead Partner of Central Bedfordshire’s Music Education Hub.

Susan acknowledged how grateful she is to Douglas Coombes and the Barnardo’s for inviting the Hub Honour Choir for a third year running.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the children to sing at such a prestigious event. I was privileged to attend the recent Barnardo’s anniversary service and to witness just how enjoyable it was for pupils to sing in such an iconic venue.

“I am sure that this will be the case this Thursday and I look forward to hearing them raise the roof of Westminster Cathedral.”

As well as the music there will be Christmas readings at the service, including one by celebrated actor and Ampthill resident Robert Daws.

He said: “It’s an honour to take part in such a joyous event and mark the start of Christmas by commemorating the incredible work of a charity that has helped so many of the UK’s most vulnerable children to turn their lives around.”

Tickets for the concert are still available, priced £5.90 to £21.83, from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carol-concert-in-aid-of-barnardos-tickets-28390626127