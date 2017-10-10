Pupils kick off fun lessons with Premier League kit

Pupils and staff from Ivel Valley School in Biggleswade are celebrating after being awarded a Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment pack.

The pack contains footballs, cones, bibs, example lessons plans and lots of other equipment, which will enable staff to deliver exciting and varied lessons.

The Kit and Equipment Scheme forms part of the Premier League Primary Stars offer to primary schools in England and Wales, a curriculum-linked education programme that uses the appeal of the Premier League and its clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop life skills.

Delivered by the Football Foundation, the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme gives teachers a range of equipment that can be used across different curriculum areas to get children active.

Also available is a free downloadable suite of resources for teachers across Key Stages 1 and 2 in English, Maths, PE and PSHE. The easy-to-use materials have been developed in partnership with education organisations including the National Literacy Trust and the PSHE Association.

Mathematician Rachel Riley and children’s authors Cressida Cowell and Dan Freedman also helped to create the teaching packs, which use real life sport examples to put lessons into a relevant and engaging context for children.

Joe Creswick, principal at Ivel Valley School, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received the Premier League Primary Stars kit and are very grateful to the Premier League for their generosity. The kit is fantastic and will have a positive impact on our pupils across the school. I’m looking forward to seeing it in action.”

Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the Premier League and Football Foundation Trustee, said: “Congratulations to Ivel Valley School on their successful application for a Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment pack. We hope this kit, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, will help teachers harness the popularity of football to inspire primary school kids in everything from Maths and English to teamwork and sport.”