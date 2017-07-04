An aspiring young actress from Gamlingay will be appearing on your TV screens this month after she landed a prestigious role playing Julie Walters’ younger self in the new Vision Express advert.

Rachel Mingay, 14, who is a performing arts student at Stageworks Studios in St Neots, has been singing, dancing and acting since she was little. In the advert Rachel plays Julie Walters as a young teenager dancing around her living room.

Rachel comments: “It was such a brilliant experience as I got chauffeured to London and given the real VIP treatment with full hair and make-up. I’ve always loved performing and it’s been really fun doing my first TV advert.”

Andrew Simeon, teacher and head of agency at Stageworks Studios, comments: “We’re delighted to see Rachel’s hard work pay off in securing this role and there is no doubt that it is the start of a bright and exciting future for this talented young student.”