Rainbows celebrate 30th year with cool day of fun

There was a party for 90 girls when the East Beds Rainsbows celebrate their 30th anniversary in Biggleswade.

The Girlguiding section for girls aged five to seven, includes groups from Biggleswade, Sandy, Henlow and Shefford across the division.

The big party was held on Saturday, September 16, and along with their leaders they held a big party at Biggleswade Rugby Club.

There were lots of cool activities and games, including climbing, tag rugby and orienteering and of course, no party is complete without a big birthday cake.

Biggleswade District Commissioner Amanda Barker said: “It was amazing to put together such a super day for our members. Rainbows is the start of the girls guiding adventure and it is where they begin to learn so many new things. Our division is growing and we are so pleased that so many girls have joined us at our celebration today.”

The Rainbow Section is for girls aged five to seven and is all about developing self-confidence, building friendships, learning new things and having fun.

This year, all across Bedfordshire, girls and young women will be celebrating by taking part in many different activities.

Girlguiding Bedfordshire is a charity and is looking for volunteers, so if you feel you could Get Involved they would love to hear from you. Call 0800 169 5901 or visit www.bedsguiding.org.uk/ and facebook.com/GirlguidingBeds and on Twitter @BedsGuides