Rate of sexual offence cases being dealt with rises in Bedfordshire

A specialist sexual offences team for Bedfordshire Police have their highest rate of resolved outcomes for sexual violence offences, including domestic abuse and rape.

The Emerald Team have increased the domestic abuse rate from 24.9 per cent to 35.7 per cent as more offenders are being brought to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector John Murphy, lead for domestic abuse, said: “Before Emerald, the way the force dealt with domestic abuse was fragmented and since its inception the improvements to our response to this crime, and the service to victims, is clear.

“In the first six months the team secured the highest charge rate for the last six years. The conviction rate is also consistently above the target rate.

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Kathryn Holloway said: “I have committed the entire £250,000 under spend from last year to increasing staff due to the team’s success and sheer workload.”

The team have dealt with over 2,000 cases since September 2016.