Recognition for team behind hospitals contract

The team which got a major healthcare support services contract up and running in Beds and Luton has won a company award.

Earlier this year, G4S Facilities Management (G4S FM) secured a three-year contract to deliver cleaning, catering, portering, housekeeping and grounds maintenance services to Beds and Luton Mental Health and Wellbeing Services.

Despite facing many challenges, the mobilisation team came up with practical solutions to successfully deliver on their targets as the new contract went live at 41 sites in the county in July.

Mobilisation manager Sandra Billham and cleaning lead Jane Goodall represented the Beds & Luton Mobilisation team to accept the Teamwork trophy at the annual G4S company employee awards at a gala dinner last week hosted by G4S UK president Peter Neden and attended by group CEO Ashley Almanza.

Sandra said: “This award is a great example of how a team can pull together to ensure we deliver a ‘customer first’ experience in specialist facilities.

“We wanted to make a positive impact quickly with Beds and Luton to help improve the service delivered to vulnerable individuals, and are delighted that the hard work has been recognised.”