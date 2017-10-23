Reunion for brewery workers on 20th anniversary of closure

Former employees of the Biggleswade Brewery are being invited to a grand reunion in the town this weekend.

It is 20 years since Greene King closed the historic brewery and the anniversary will be marked at the gathering.

The ‘Cheers to 20 Years’ reunion will be held at Biggleswade Conservative Club on Saturday, October 28, from 8pm until midnight.

Everyone who worked at the brewery, along with their partners or family members, is invited to the reunion.

In October last year a trial run Greene King reunion was organised by Bev Beddall and Bruce Odell - now this year they have organised a night to remember the good old days at the brewery.

Admission is £5 per person and a raffle will take place on the night in aid of two charities – Rethink in memory of Charlotte (Sue Shepherd’s daughter) and Angela’s Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at The Eve Appeal in memory of Angela (Linda Butcher’s daughter).

Both mothers were employed at the brewery and have since raised thousands of pounds, with support from family and friends, for their respective charities.

Sue and Linda said: “This will certainly give an additional boost to our ongoing fundraising.”

Bev said: “We were delighted with the turnout last year, so the more the merrier.”

Bruce added: “We’re looking forward to another sociable evening and hope to raise lots for charity.”

Admission fees will be collected on the night, so just turn up and it is hoped that everyone will donate a contribution to the raffle.