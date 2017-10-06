Revised plan for 79 new homes on school site

Revised plans for the redevelopment of a former primary school and existing community centre in Bury St Edmunds have been submitted.

The site, off St Olaves Road, on the Howard estate, is earmarked for 79 homes – 30 per cent of which would be affordable – a new community centre and children’s centre.

The Newbury Community Centre, Carousel Children’s Centre and former Howard Primary School will be demolished to make way for housing that will cover most of the costs of the new community hub, if outline plans are approved by St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

Councillor Paul Hopfensperger said: “I’m very excited about the whole project. The team of people behind it have put in exceptional effort and it is a fantastic project for the whole estate. We have engaged with the whole community on it and everything people have asked for we have put into it.”

The new community hub will include a multi-purpose hall, second large hall, social club, medical room to meet all NHS requirements, FA-approved changing facilities, bar and kitchen, as well as a children’s centre with offices, play room and secure outdoor area.

The existing facilities will remain open while the hub is built to ensure a seamless transition.

The homes would comprise 21 one and two-bedroom flats and 58 two, three and four-bedroom houses, while the 2.78 hectare development would have 211 parking spaces, including 62 for the community hub.

A planning statement by development consultants Renew Planning said: “The proposed development would facilitate the viable and beneficial use of a largely redundant brownfield site for housing and the provision of a much-needed and greatly improved community facility.”

It is hoped the development will be completed by April 2019.