Roads closed to replace water pipes

Road works have started today on Dunton Lane in Biggleswade to replace and upgrade nearly 180 metres of water pipe in the area.

The new pipework is part of a £2million investment in the area to improve the water supply network. In total 4.5km of pipeline will be replaced. The work will reduce burst pipes, low pressure and interruptions to supply for customers in the local area.

Work will continue for four weeks. Dunton Lane will be closed during weekdays from 7:30am until 5:30pm, from the roundabout with Sutton Lane and Biggleswade Road.

Road diversions will be in place throughout, however, access for residents, pedestrians and the emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Regan Harris, Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We appreciate the work will cause some disruption to local residents, and we apologise for that. Diversion signs will be in place and we will be working hard to complete the work as soon as possible.

“This work is part of our investment into improving our services for customers in Bedfordshire and we hope people will understand the long term benefits the work will bring.”