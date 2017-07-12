Roxton’s historic thatched chapel opens to the public

A unique building in Roxton will be open to the public this weekend.

The village’s thatched chapel, which began life as a barn, is now a Congregational Church and will be open for tours on Saturday, July 15, from 2pm.

There is no admission charge and everyone will be welcome to visit and discover more of its history and view an original part of the 1830’s school room.

Tea and homemade cakes will be on sale, to enjoy in the garden if the weather is fine.

There will also be a raffle, live music and stalls selling homemade cakes and preserves, plants, books and other goods.

Funds raised will go towards the restoration of the beautiful thatched roof.

In 1808 a Congregational church was established by a Mr CJ Metcalf. The building later developed Sunday school rooms and evolved into a picturesque T-shaped building with a thatch overhang supported by tree trunks.

The interior is simple, with rustic benches and Gothic windows, and there are fine views over the picturesque Roxton Park from the south wing.