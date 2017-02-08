Royal British Legion branch members honoured with awards

Members of the Stotfold and Arlesey Branch of the Royal British Legion were honoured at a county conference.

The Royal British Legion Bedfordshire County Annual Conference was held on Sunday, February 5, at Henlow.

The branch was awarded The Excellence Cup and Small Branch Efficiency Trophy for 2016.

Branch chairman Andrew Fievez and the branch membership secretary David Langridge were honoured to receive the awards during the county conference.

They were presented by the Bedfordshire county president Colonel S A R Abrahams TD DL and Antony Baines, Legion director of operations.

Mr Fievez also received the county chairman’s Certificate of Appreciation in recognitation of his valued and considerable achievements as branch chairman of Stotfold and Arlesey RBL.