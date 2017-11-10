Sad goodbye as Raspberry Rascals shop is set to close

A much-loved Bury St Edmunds shop has announced it will close after it became financially unviable.

Raspberry Rascals, in Langton Place, will shut at the end of January after eight years in the town.

The store sells pre-loved clothes and accessories for mums and babies, as well as a range of new products including baby carriers, wooden toys, accessories, clothing and gifts.

This week, owner Pauline Goodchild said the closure had been a very sad decision and thanked all the loyal customers.

“Thank you to them all. We have made friends and I know we have helped a lot of people,” she said. “I am grateful to them for coming to the shop. It has been a hard decision to close, but it’s not financially viable.”

Pauline blamed the rise of internet shopping and of people selling second-hand items through platforms such as Facebook for taking their toll on the business.

“When people started selling on Facebook that had a big impact on our nearly new sales, so we added more new items to the shop,” said Pauline, adding that it was hoped to find a new home for the weekly sling library the shop hosts.

“We offer more than just a shop, we offer a service. All of us here have children and have tested everything that we sell. We understand if a child has a paddy in the shop, we also offer a changing area and breastfeeding facilities. Unfortunately the overheads are too high and we can’t carry on as we are.”

The shop is open Monday-Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 9.30am-4.30pm and will trade as usual until its closure.

– Fashion retailer Nanook, in The Traverse, Bury, has closed.