Sandy residents can Just Ask if they need some council help

This Friday (September 15) sees the penultimate stop for the Just Ask Project in its journey across Central Bedfordshire this summer.

The team will be in Market Square, in Sandy, from 9.30am to 1.30pm where residents will have the chance to get advice and information on a host of subjects including social care, health, housing, children’s services and learning opportunities.

The event is hosted by Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire – and they will be joined by a range of partners to share information or guidance from a variety of service providers and agencies across Central Bedfordshire.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts on a variety of consultations which are currently taking place.

So far more than 1,000 people have taken the opportunity to speak with the team this summer – including more than 200 in the last event in Leighton Buzzard.

Cllr Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Social Care and Housing at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to find out what is going on in the area and the support and services available.

“This one-stop shop will have a wide range of information available – and there will be a range of professionals on board from different areas including children, young people, families, older people and carers.

“So, if you are in Sandy on Friday then please come down. And if you have friends and family members who could benefit from this then please let them know.”

> For more information about the Just Ask events you can visit Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire website, email info@healthwatch-centralbedfordshire.org.uk or call 0300 303 8554.