Schoolchildren star in TV sports show

Pupils and staff at Gamlingay Village College made an appearance on Sky TV on Saturday, after the school was chosen as a host school for Sky Sports Game Changers programme.

Headteacher James Birkett said: “Gamlingay Village College is a small school that has big ambitions.

“We were delighted to give our pupils the opportunity to showcase their sporting skills to a national audience and learn at the same time about how television programmes are made.

“I would like to thank one of our parents for nominating Gamlingay Village College to host the show.”

The film crew arrived on Wednesday November 23, with programme host Hannah Wilkes.

Pupils were filmed undertaking a range of activities including football, rugby and gymnastics.

The climax of the event was the Sky Sports School Challenge, featuring the GVC Gators versus the GVC Gremlins.

Sky Sports also took the opportunity to film a range of festive features for the Christmas edition of the show.

Pupils were interviewed about their favourite elements of Christmas and the whole school joined presenter Hannah in a rousing rendition of We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Every child took part in the very enjoyable day in one way or another.

Sky associate producer Emma Self said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the school for having Game Changers at GVC for filming.

“The pupils are a real credit to the school.

“They were all friendly, helpful and enthusiastic and made filming a real pleasure.

“Overall, it was the best day at the office we’ve had in a while.”

The Christmas Special will be shown over the Christmas holiday period.