Scout leader joins team heading to jamboree in West Virginia

A scout leader from Biggleswade has been chosen to join a team representing the UK at the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA in 2019.

David Moult, an explorer leader from the Biggleswade Phoenix Unit, has a wealth of knowledge about grass roots scouting having been a beaver, cub, scout and explorer in the town.

The IT consultant, is using his skills to set up jamboree social media links to tell the world what Bedfordshire is doing.

He said: “Join us on these sites: Twitter @BedsWSJ, Instagram.com/bedswsj and Facebook.”

He joins scout leaders Samantha Fabbro of Ampthill, Michelle Frost of Bedford, and contingent leader Jerome Doyle of Luton who will be representing the county.

The team will make the jamboree a reality for 36 scouts aged 14 to 18 from Bedfordshire, part of a 3,600-strong UK contingent. The team are just some of 400 successful adult candidates from Britain chosen for the trip after impressing at a selection event in the county.

Between now and the summer of 2019 the leaders will provide training and support for the 36 young people attending, learning how to live and work together for this outstanding adventure.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, said: “Congratulations to all the UK volunteers who have been selected to lead Scouts from Bedfordshire to the world Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA. While lots of people know that Scouting helps young people learn the skills they need for life they often don’t realize that adult volunteers learn just as much as our young members. The Jamboree is a great example of this. Over the course of the Jamboree our volunteers will be able to meet people from around the world, take part in amazing adventures and experiences, learn new skills and be challenged to think about global issues in a new light. I wish them all the best and I know they are going to have an amazing time over the next two years.”