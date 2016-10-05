Service marks growth of Edward Peake

A ceremony has taken place to officially open the expansion scheme at Edward Peake Church of England Middle School.

The capacity of the school, in Potton Road, Biggleswade, has risen from 480 to 600 pupils following the completion of the works and means that each year group will now be five forms of entry rather than four.

Bishop of Bedford the Rt Revd Richard Atkinson was on hand at the school to carry out a blessing at an event attended by other invited guests including Central Bedfordshire Council Chairman Cllr David Bowater, Executive Member for Education and Skills Cllr Steven Dixon, staff and pupils.

As well as the new two-storey block including six classrooms and administration area, children at the school are now benefitting from a new two-court sports hall as well as extra space to play outside.

The work means that the original hall and gym at the school have been combined to create a bigger area which can be used for dining, school performances and worship.

Mandy Reddick, headteacher at Edward Peake Middle School, said: “We are all delighted with our new building and the children and staff are very proud. The design/build company we selected (Watson and Cox) fully embraced our Christian, values-driven status and their design means that we can continue to operate our family/community ethos in what has become known as our unique ‘Edward Peakness’.”