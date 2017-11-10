Services to remember our fallen heroes

Towns and villages in Chronicle country will march to honour the fallen for Remembrance Sunday on November 12.

The services will honour those who have died in wars and conflicts since the First World War. Many of those who died are named on the memorials throughout the area.

In Biggleswade the service starts at 10.45am with the Act of Remembrance at the war memorial on Market Square. The marching bands will start from the station at around 10.25am and then parade down Saffron Road and Hitchin Road before entering the square.

In Sandy there will be a service at the war memorial on Bedford Road at 11am followed by a service in Sandy Parish Church at 11.30am.

Remembrance Day Service in Potton will start off in the Market Square at 10.15am and proceed to Potton Cemetery for the laying of the wreaths at 11am.

Refreshments will be served after the service for all attending in the Community Centre in Brook End.

The Arlesey and Stotfold service takes place on Saturday, November 11,at 11am at Stotfold cemetary followed by a parade to St Mary’s Church in the town for a Remembrance service.

In Arlesey there will be a parade meeting on St Peter’s Avenue from 10.40am with a service at the war memorial at 11am.

In Langford the service on November 12 is at the Methodist Chapel at 10am followed by a service at the War Memorial at 11am.

Clifton will be marking Remembrance Day on the 12 November with a ceremony at the memorial. Church Street and some surrounding roads will be closed to normal traffic during this time.

In Shefford for the service on Sunday some roads will be closed between 10.15am and 1pm for the parade.