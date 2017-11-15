Shefford woman dies while backpacking in Cambodia

A young Shefford woman has died while backpacking in Cambodia.

Natalie Jade Seymour aged 22, and her friend Abbey Gail Amisola aged 27, were found dead in the Monkey Republic guest house in Kampot

They are believed to have died after taking tablets they bought at a chemist after feeling unwell.

Natalie had only gone out to the region last week.

Cambodia’s Department of Immigration said preliminary investigations found Ms Seymour and Ms Amisola (pictured) had been ‘suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting’

Before setting off on her travels, Natalie worked for telecommunications equipment company Mayflex in St Neots, Cambridgeshire.