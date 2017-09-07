Shortlisted rider Jenny needs your vote

A young horserider is aiming to earn sponsorship and a role as a brand ambassador for horse treat company Likit.

Jenny Hawkes, 14, of Upper Caldecote entered a nationwide competition and has put together a video clip showing how much her horses Star and Autumn love Likit products.

Now it’s down to the public to vote for who deserves to join team#teamlikit?

Jenny, a pupil of Samuel Whitbread Academy, said: “ I am a keen horse rider and a active member of the Ivey Valley pony club.

“I entered a sponsorship competition, run by Likit products, and I was chosen to be put on the shortlist of their 12 favourite entries! They had thousands of entries, and I never thought mine would have got this far!

“The next stage of this competition is to get votes, and the three people who have the most votes by September 18 will win places on the team, and £100 to help with training and competitions!

“It would be amazing to win , a total dream come true!”

To vote for Jenny visit www.likit.co.uk/voting