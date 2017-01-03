Slimming consultant finds new inspiration

A slimming consultant from Biggleswade has been inspired to help more people lose weight this year after meeting TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

John Stott, who runs a Slimming World group at Biggleswade Academy every Tuesday, met Stephen at an awards event he co-hosted with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell in Birmingham.

John said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Biggleswade group. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends. Every week I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent the Biggleswade Slimming World group when I met Stephen.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people in Biggleswade to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

John added: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits.”

Call John on 01767 221056 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk to find your nearest group.