Special Constabulary host information evening for potential recruits

Members of the public who want to make a difference in their community can find out more about joining Bedfordshire Police’s Special Constabulary at an information evening.

Members of the Special Constabulary will host the event at Police Headquarters in Woburn Road, Kempston, on Monday, May 8, from 7.30pm.

The evening is a chance for members of the public interested in volunteering with the force to hear more about the Special Constabulary from serving Specials, as well as more about the application process.

The Special Constabulary is the UK’s volunteer police force. Specials work closely with full time police officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) both to patrol Bedfordshire’s rural and urban communities, and volunteer in specialist units like roads policing.

After completing their initial training and once they have taken their oaths, Specials continue to be mentored and supported by experienced colleagues before they become independent.

Wayne Humberstone, Special Constabulary Chief Officer, said: “I have volunteered for the Special Constabulary for two decades alongside my full time job, and I am proud to have reached the rank of chief officer. In that time, the Special Constabulary has grown and we now have Specials volunteering in various departments across the force supporting their full time colleagues, as well as running and resourcing their own operations.

“Volunteering with the Special Constabulary is an opportunity like no other, and our Specials are amongst the most dedicated people I have met, each volunteering hours which fit in with their other life roles. I would encourage anyone who is thinking about volunteering this year, or who wants to do something really worthwhile in their community, to come along and find out more at our next information evening.”

Special Constables must be over 18 and be able to commit a minimum of 16 hours a month to the role, although Bedfordshire’s Specials volunteer an average of 28 hours a month.

To register, visit the ‘Volunteer With Us’ section of www.bedfordshire.police.uk, call 07590 465 193 or email BeSpecial@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk