Spooky spell trail with cauldrons and creepy crawlies at the mill

A family-friendly Halloween witch’s spell trail will keep the youngsters amused over the half term holiday.

The event at Jordans Mill in Broom will run from Monday, October 23 until Monday, October 30 and takes children through a creepy woodland area as they delve down into black cauldrons - which are all filled with lots of creepy crawlies and clues to help create a witch’s spell.

Dawn Walton, event organiser at Jordans Mill said: “We are really excited to be offering Zelda’s spooky spell trail during half term. We have all put a lot of effort into the decorations so that we can make it a real Halloween experience.

“We want families to come along and enjoy the activities with a few extra surprises along the way.”

For £1 per child parents and family groups can walk around the trail together to complete the activity sheet for children to receive a prize. The gardens, meadow and woodland have been transformed for a week of spooky fun!

There will also be a range of sweet and toys in the mill shop and a spooky selfie family board in the Victoria mill for the whole family to enjoy. The event runs for a week during the site’s opening times of 9am-5pm, open every day.

Visit: www.jordansmill.com