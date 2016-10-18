Spotlight on mental health in workplace

Business leaders gathered in Broom for a special event to mark World Mental Health Day.

Employers from across Bedfordshire met at Jordans Mill on Monday, October 10, for a business breakfast and to hear from a number of speakers.

Keynote speaker Alistair Burt, MP for North East Bedfordshire, stressed the importance of good mental health in the workplace to the 60 business representatives gathered for the full-to-capacity breakfast at the mill.

The meeting heard that 9.9million working days are lost in the UK annually due to stress, depression or anxiety.

It was organised by East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which provides mental health services across Bedfordshire.

Other speakers included The People Network Consultancy (PNC), ELFT and Mind

BLMK.

The driving force behind the breakfast was Julie Bailie, who manages ELFT’s Bedfordshire Employment Service which links employers with relevant jobseekers supported by mental health services.

She said: “The business breakfast was the ideal platform to highlight the help and resources available for firms to ensure their staff receive the best support possible to maintain good mental health.

“We believe passionately that mental health first aid in the workplace should be given the same importance as physical first aid.”

She added: “We are grateful to all of our speakers but especially Alistair Burt MP, who spoke with warmth, passion and insight. He was fantastic.”