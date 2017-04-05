Spring exhibition features work by Biggleswade and district artists

More than 180 pieces of artwork are going on display in Northill this weekend.

Biggleswade and District Art Society spring exhibition is taking place in the village hall on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, from 10am until 4pm each day.

The art society has more than 100 members with a wide variety of styles.

With prices starting at just £20 for an original framed piece of art, the society members are certain you can find something to brighten your walls.

The exhibition themes can transport you from ‘Cafe Sorbonne, Paris’ to ‘Harvest Time on the Allotment.’

The work pictured features ‘Living Life to the Full’ by Claire Lawrence, winner of the best pictures in the autumn 2016 exhibition.

Other works feature landscapes, weather and animals, all in different styles, mediums and sizes.

Enjoy delicious homemade cakes and refreshments while viewing the 185 pieces of work on display.

There will be a raffle and admission to the exhibition is free.

visit www.biggleswade-art-society.co.uk