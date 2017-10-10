Starlight walk for loved ones

There was a remarkable atmosphere at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice last week as more than 500 people remembered loved ones by taking part in the Starlight Walk.

The annual event is a night of entertainment and remembrance for the Moggerhanger-based charity which needs to raise more than £2million a year to continue to provide vital care in the community.

One team taking part was Barb’s Beauts as a tribute to Biggleswade’s Barbara Ireland who died in May aged 75 at St John’s.

Her sister Bernadette Griffith was one of the 33-strong team to take part in Barbara’s memory.

“The atmosphere at St John’s was remarkable,” said Bernadette. “Throughout the whole of the walk everyone was so friendly and determined.

“It was an emotional time remembering Barbara, but we were all determined to do it in style - and we did - we won the award for the largest team!”

Walkers picked either a 5K or 10K route with flashing head wear and fairy light dresses lighting up the night during the route which began and ended at the hospice.

On the way back to the finish line, walkers stopped off to dedicate a star to loved ones in the hospice’s memory garden.

Visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns for further information about the hospice.