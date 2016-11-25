Stotfold nursery faces enforcement action to protect tots

A Stotfold nursery has been issued with a welfare requirements notice and enforcement action after being declared ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors.

A report into Treetops Nursery on High Street, Stotfold, says children are at risk from an unhygenic kitchen, a lack of awareness of risks such as hanging cords, and that babies are knowingly left in soiled nappies.

A long list of remedial action has now been issued to the nursery with action expected to be taken by next Wednesday.

Inspectors had gone into the nursery in October, which had previosuly received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted, after receiving complaints.

It caters for 147 youngsters aged from 0-4 and has 29 members of staff.

Among the urgent action required is: ensure that staff understand and carry out their roles and responsibilities effectively to meet the needs of the children in their care

>ensure that the premises and equipment used for the purposes of childcare are safe, clean and suitable

>provide suitable facilities for the hygienic preparation of food for babies

>take all reasonable steps to ensure that children are not exposed to risks, undertaking thorough assessments to identify, remove or minimise hazards with regard to the premises and equipment available to children

>ensure that the basic needs of babies and young children are known and promptly addressed by their key person.

The nursery has until November 30 to comply with the Ofsted rulings.

In a statement Isabel Garvey, Treetops Director of Childcare said: “We are very disappointed by the recent Ofsted report regarding our nursery at Stotfold and we understand parents will be concerned by what they have read. We can, however, reassure parents that we are taking the matter very seriously and are working closely with Ofsted to quickly rectify all points of concern. We are robustly addressing the actions required, having already implemented additional safety measures and extra staff training. Senior management support has also been brought in from a local Outstanding nursery to work with the team at Stotfold.

“Ofsted will carry out a further full inspection in three to six months, which we are confident will result in an improved rating. Prior to this, an Ofsted inspector will visit the nursery for an unannounced monitoring visit.

“We pride ourselves on providing outstanding quality childcare, operating 58 nurseries across the country. Of these, 95% are rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted. This is the only Inadequate rating we have and it does not reflect the very high standards at Treetops, or that we have witnessed at Stotfold previously.

“We are in regular contact with our parents and are committed to continue this throughout the process of driving standards to our expected levels.