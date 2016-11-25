Stotfold nursery faces enforecement action to protect tots

A Stotfold nursery has been issued with a welfare requirements notice and enforcement action after being declared ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors.

A report into Treetops Nursery on High Street, Stotfold, says children are at risk from an unhygenic kitchen, a lack of awareness of risks such as hanging cords, and that babies are knowingly left in soiled nappies.

A long list of remedial action has now been issued to the nursery with action expected to be taken by next Wednesday.

Inspectors had gone into the nursery in October, which had previosuly received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted, after receiving complaints.

It caters for 147 youngsters aged from 0-4 and has 29 members of staff.

Among the urgent action required is: ensure that staff understand and carry out their roles and responsibilities effectively to meet the needs of the children in their care

>ensure that the premises and equipment used for the purposes of childcare are safe, clean and suitable

>provide suitable facilities for the hygienic preparation of food for babies

>take all reasonable steps to ensure that children are not exposed to risks, undertaking thorough assessments to identify, remove or minimise hazards with regard to the premises and equipment available to children

>ensure that the basic needs of babies and young children are known and promptly addressed by their key person.

The nursery has until November 30 to comply with the Ofsted rulings.