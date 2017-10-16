Stowmarket man admits growing cannabis in loft - court

A Stowmarket man who was caught growing cannabis has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jordan Coult, 24, admitted two offences at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday.

The court heard that police officers raided Coult’s home on July 28 and found 21 cannabis plants being cultivated in the loft.

Experts estimated the plants could potentially yield a crop with a street value of more than £3,000.

Coult, formerly of Union Street West and now of Melford Road, Stowmarket, pleaded guilty to production of a class B drug and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Judge John Devaux sentenced Coult to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Coult will also have to complete 120 hours of unpaid community work, said Judge Devaux.

Coult was told he would have to return to court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing designed to recoup what he gained from his offending.