Students awarded for academic achievement and contributions

Students in years 9 and 10 at Stratton Upper School have been awarded for their achievements during the last year.

Chairman of governors Madeline Russell attended the presentations and welcomed all to the evening event on Thursday, June 29.

Stratton Upper awards

A selection of music was performed by students before the awards were presented.

Year 9

Achievement Award for Excellence in a Single Subject

Art Emily Day, Drama Gabriela Zaremba, English Jennifer Westcott, French Polly Swinburne, Geography Benedita Eguasa, German Amy Kendrick, History Alice Racher, ICT Matthew Garton, Mathematics Samuel Lower, Music Connor Adams, Physical Education Danny Jarvis, Religious Education Taj Al-Toka Kaimouz, Science Finlay Chapman, Technology Chloe Adnitt.

Achievement Award for Outstanding Excellence in a Broad Range of Subjects

Josh Bradford, Cameron Godfrey, Elinor Wright, Sophie Bryant, Joshua Bugg, Emma Metcalfe, Isobella Varga, Olivia Stebbing, Melissa Ward, Gemma Scholes.

Award for Outstanding Effort in a Broad Range of Subjects

Catherine Brown, Molly Hummerstone, Alicia Jones, Jessie Parkes, Julianne Lawrence, Mia Wright, Alisha Wyatt, Miles Wadeson, Becky Warriner, Lucy Bacon, Weronika Pogubilo.

Perseverance Award

Alfie Pateman, Joshua Pickering, Joshua Vandergrift

Award for Contributions to School Life

Louise Connolly, Sam Oakins, Alice Dickinson, Thomas Sennett, Bethany Mockford, Bronwen Woodward-Johns

Head of Year Award

James Buckley, Caitlin Allen.

Future Scholars

Tilly Finch, Keely Burgess, Lucy Paget, Sean Blackburn, Arran Oliver-Palmer, Kye Barker.

Year 10

Achievement Award for Excellence in a Single Subject

Agriculture Land Op L1 Molly Males, Agriculture Erin Lawton, Art Marie Watkins, Art Graphics Grace Mountford, Biology Jacob Guildford, usiness Studies Lonyin Chan, Chemistry James Hogben, Child Play BTEC Holly Presland, Computer Science Jack Day, Construction Thomas Barker, Dance Sophie Barton, Drama James Keller, Ethics & Philosophy Anna Temple, Electronic Products Ellie Siemianowicz, English Language Jemima Finch, English Literature Evelyn Howe, Food Technology Ma.Cathlene Javier, French Maria Vasconcelos De Sousa, Geography Lauren Webb, German Lenice Joubert, Graphics Sarah Rogers, History Ashleigh Skinner, ICT BTEC Harry Bevis, Mathematics Miles Papworth, Media Tanyaradzwa Limted, Music Isobel Frost, Physical Education Maisie Condron, Photography Amy Farestvedt, Physics Callum Watson, Science Combined Jack Welsted, Sociology Olivia Whitby.

Award for Excellence in a Broad Range of Subjects

Emilia Dell’anno, Ava Kernan, Maria Vasconcelos De Sousa, Daniel Smith, Emmanuel Chapman, Louis Winwood.

Achievement Award for Outstanding Effort in a Broad Range of Subjects

Maria Vasconcelos De Sousa, Lauren Webb, Evelyn Howe, Kate Welton, Callum Watson, Phoebe Wick, Natalie Hall, Lonyin Chan, Hannah Westhead, Harvey Young, Jayden Banks, Isabel Davie, Lia Fairhead.

Perseverance Award

Jamie Quinnell

Achievement for All Award

Ellen Reynolds

Award for Contributions to School Life

Scott Blackman, James Hogben, Isabelle Yung

Head of Year Award

Jacob Guildford, Poppy Kennedy.