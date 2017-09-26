Subject in the spotlight for ‘Super Science Saturday’ at Bury St Edmunds school

Science was in the spotlight at a successful themed event at a Bury St Edmunds school at the weekend.

‘Super Science Saturday’, at King Edward VI School, attracted an estimated 1,500 people.

Ipek Ozcan with daughter Gece, eight, looking at a hawk moth caterpillar Picture: Mecha Morton

They were treated to a range of interesting and inspiring activities aimed at budding young scientists, put together by 15 student leaders aged 11-18 and the school’s specialist science team.

Youngsters threw themselves – sometimes literally – into activities including: the tower of Hanoi; a reaction time ‘sheep dash’; an air-powered paper rocket workshop; speed calculations with ‘Didicar’ racing; activities based on scents and taste; tarantula and mini-beast discovery; paper chromatography butterflies; a bouncy castle; giant catapult; sensory activities using water gel beads, slime and slush; mega bubbles and a barbecue.

Luke Bingham, deputy head of science, said: “We organised Super Science Saturday to inspire the next generation of scientists.

“Our specialist staff and purpose-built laboratories provide the perfect setting for those students wishing to pursue the sciences. In fact, of all our Year 13 leavers who have just started university, 28 per cent have chosen science-related courses.

“It was a huge success. We would like to thank everybody who came along.”