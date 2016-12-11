Supermarket recalls balti following allergy fears

A leading supermarket has recalled one of its ready meal range owing to allergy concerns.

Asda’s Meal For 2 Vegetable Balti has been found to contain milk, which is undeclared in its ingredient list.

The product in question has a Use By date of 7 December, is priced at £3.26 with barcode: 5054781137184.

Customers who have purchased ASDA Main For 2 Vegetable Balti should return it to their nearest store to receive a full refund. (The receipt is not required).

An Asda statement read: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information please contact: Asda Customer Relations - 0800 952 0101.”