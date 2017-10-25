Tale of little orphan Annie set for Apex stage

It’s a hard knock life, but youngsters in Bury St Edmunds are preparing to perform their socks off in the musical Annie Jnr this weekend.

It’s a hard knock life, but youngsters in Bury St Edmunds are preparing to perform their socks off in the musical Annie Jnr next weekend.

Annie Jnr is at the Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, next weekend PICTURE: Mecha Morton

KD Theatre Productions is staging the popular show at the Apex on November 4 and 5.

Daniel Bell, director of Annie Jnr, said: “The cast have been a pleasure to work with.

“They have been rehearsing intensively the last few weeks and they are excited to be performing at the Apex. I am amazed by the level of talent.”

Annie Jnr follows the classic story of the little orphan who longs for her own parents.

With classic songs such as The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow and Easy Street, Annie is a firm family favourite.

Annie Jnr is on November 4 at 7pm and November 5 at 1pm and 5pm.

For tickets, call 01284 758000 or go to [https://www.theapex.co.uk//www.theapex.co.uk/clickhere]