Taste of success for businesses at food and drink awards

Businesses in Chronicle country picked up several accolades at the 2017 Bedfordshire Food and Drink Awards.

Biggleswade had success in the Outstanding Service Excellence category with Nonno Jones winning ahead of the highly commended Pavillion at the Park, Bedford, and commended The Hide Bar and Lounge, Ampthill.

The town’s other win came in the Chain Restaurant of the Year section with Subway coming out on top, ahead of highly commended The Embankment Hotel, Bedford, and commended Wrest Park English Heritage, Silsoe.

Other accolades in the Events & PR organised event which took place at Putteridge Bury, Luton, on June 12, came in the Best Independent Butchers Shop where Franklins Farm Shop, Sandy, was highly commended, with Beale Bros, Stotfold commended.

Best Independent Tea/Coffee Shop saw The Loft, Shefford highly commended, while Surfin Café, Biggleswade was commended.

Pecoro, Sandy was also commended in the Best Newcomer section.

A spokesman for Events & PR said: “The quality of the finalists for the 2017 Bedfordshire Food and Drink Awards has caused some tough competition and after a fantastic afternoon at Putteridge Bury we are proud to announce this years’ winners.

“Headline sponsors, Charles Wells, welcomed finalists with their signature beers.

“Before gathering to hear the winners announced by the lovely Rachael Downie. From each category the commended, highly commended and winners were celebrated.

“From over the county, 11 winners were chosen from hundreds of nominations, even being a finalist this year was a huge achievement.

The 2017 Overall Winner, who also won their category Independent Food Retailer/Producer of the Year, was Meah’s Curry Sauces in Luton.

To see a list of this year’s winners visit http://bit.ly/2oXyiZZ.