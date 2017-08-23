Tasty fusion of world flavours and family fun

Produce from Bury St Edmunds will be joined by dishes from across the globe at an annual food and drink festival this weekend.

The free Our Bury St Edmunds event, on Sunday and Monday, will feature more stalls than ever before, so has something to cater for almost every taste.

Jack Stein, executive chef from Rick Stein’s restaurants, pubs and cookery school, is special guest on Sunday, while on Monday television chef and author Paul Rankin will head the bill.

Both will lead demonstrations at 11am, 1pm and 3pm in the outdoor cookery theatre in front of Moyse’s Hall Museum.

Chefs from local restaurants, including Ben’s, Casa Del Mar, 1921, Bourgee, the Angel Hotel and Wagamama, will also take to the demonstration stage throughout the event.

The festival, organised by town centre business improvement district organisation Our Bury St Edmunds, has grown every year since its inception in 2012.

Mark Cordell, chief executive, said: “This year we have over 120 stalls and will be featuring traders with locally produced food to those bringing flavours from all over the world.

“For the first time we have a Polish restaurant taking part, as well as Italian offerings from our local Carluccio’s and all kinds of curries, including authentic Goan dishes. Plus many stalls will cater for gluten-free, vegan and other diets.”

There will also be family activities throughout the town centre during the festival, including cake decorating workshops, face painting, a mini-farm in Abbeygate Street and beach complete with deckchairs and Punch and Judy at Charter Square in the arc, fairground rides and free street entertainment.

For more information, go to www.ourburystedmunds.com/foodanddrinkfestival.