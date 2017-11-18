Teenager helps to develop annual selfie campaign for hospice

A teenager on work experience has helped to inspire a new fund-raising initiative.

During her two-week placement at St Nicholas Hospice Care, in Bury St Edmunds, County Upper School pupil Hope Drew, 15, was tasked by the hospice’s fund-raising team to develop a theme for the charity’s annual text donate campaign.

Hope decided to build on the success of the Girls Night Out walk and suggested the hospice ask people to take pyjama selfies and donate £1.

She said: “During my work experience I have been interested in learning a lot more about the hospice.

“Although my mum is a nursing assistant there I have realised there is a lot about the charity that I didn’t know.”

During her work experience Hope spent time with the different departments that help to ensure the smooth running of the organisation.

George Chilvers, hospice community fund-raiser, said: “I have been really impressed with the theme Hope suggested for our latest text donate campaign.”

You can support the campaign by taking a selfie in your pyjamas and donating £1 to the hospice by texting STNH17 £1 to 70070.