Thousands of pounds raised at The Big BRO Race in Barrow

The sun shone down on intrepid fund-raisers as they faced tough physical challenges in an effort to boost a worthy cause on Sunday.

The second annual Big BRO Race saw 75 participants tackle a 24km cycle ride, 4km run and 25 obstacles at The Playground, in Barrow, in aid of Suffolk Breast Cancer Now.

BARROW: Big Bro Race in aid of Suffolk Breast Cancer Now The Playground, Haysborder Road, Barrow Peter Bryan and Charlie Holt first relay home Picture Mark Westley

Organiser Laura Hudson said it was a ‘fantastic’ day.

“I was more nervous about this year’s event, but the feedback from people who took part was that it was really good and a well-organised day.

“The atmosphere was excellent and we were so lucky with the weather.”

Laura said she hoped the event would grow now it was becoming established.

BARROW: Big Bro Race in aid of Suffolk Breast Cancer Now Picture Mark Westley

“A lot of people said they would do it again next year, which I am really pleased about,” she said. “I’ve got to go through all the final totals, but it will have raised between £3,00 and £4,000, which is great. This means we have nearly doubled the amount our sponsors Sue and Nigel Birrell raised to cover the event costs.”

West Suffolk College’s public services course supplied 20 marshals on the day, while Nick and Phil Smith from The Playground gave the venue free of charge and Abbeyfields Clinic sponsored the medals.

“Another thing I am really pleased about is that we have also raised some awareness of breast cancer through this event,” added Laura. “While every penny we raise helps, getting the message about breast cancer out there is also a very big part of what we do.”