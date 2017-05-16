Top marks for hospice catering team

The catering team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger is celebrating an outstanding rating.

Staff say they are ‘over the moon’ to achieve the top class grade for hygiene in an external kitchen audit.

Meals are cooked three times a day for up to 15 patients at the hospice as well as their family members, visitors and staff.

The team will also go out of their way to cater for patients and any special requirements - knocking up a favourite homemade meal they might fancy or they cater for an impromptu wedding.

The hospice’s chef Frances Greenhow said: “I’m over the moon with it, really pleased.

“We all work hard every day to keep the kitchen clean and standards high, everyone knows what they have to do, but it’s really nice to have that verified.

“Lots of other staff have popped in to say well done, it’s really nice and like a big family here.”

Donna Rutter, the hospice’s head of support services, added: “We are delighted for Frances and her team for their outstanding rating.

“They have all worked very hard and produce lovely food for the hospice.

“The inspector told us he wished every kitchen was as good as ours - we are so proud.”

