Towns gather to honour the fallen

Towns and villages in Chronicle country turned out on Sunday to honour those who gave their lives for their country.

The annual Remembrance services were held at war memorials in the area, with dignitories, members of the armed services and uniformed groups joining veterans for the events.

In Biggleswade, the service was led at the Biggleswade War Memorial by Rev Guy Scott, with prayers, hymns and the Exhortation, read by Mrs Wendy Smith.

After the two minutes silence there was the laying of the wreaths and a roll of honour read with the names of those who have died in conflicts.

Lt SCC John Robinson then read the Kohima Epitaph, before the hymn Abide With Me and the National Anthem.