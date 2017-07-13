Appeal after man dies in single car collision

The man who died in a collision in Stanford Lane, Clifton on Sunday (9 July) has been named.

Paul Mills (pictured), 52, from Clifton, died when the vehicle he was travelling in left the road. The vehicle was a red Vauxhall Corsa.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Andy Ralph, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation into the incident is ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in the Stanford or Clifton areas between 6pm and 6.30pm on the evening of the incident. If you did see the vehicle, please do get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ralph on 101 quoting reference number 372 of 9 July.