Man dies in fatal collision in Clifton

Police are investigating a fatal single car collision in Stanford Lane, Clifton, on Sunday evening.

Emergency services attended the scene at 6.40pm but a 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who saw the red Vauxhall Corsa in the Stanford or Clifton areas between 6pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, July 9.

PC Andy Ralph, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the car involved, red Vauxhall Corsa, in either Stanford or Clifton yesterday evening.”

If you have any information call 101 quoting reference number 372 of 9 July.