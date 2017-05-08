Man seriously hurt after Sandy collision

A man was seriously injured in a multi car collision in Sandy on Saturday afternoon.

At 3.52pm on Saturday Magpas Doctor Maria Smith and Paramedic Dan Phillips landed in Sandy via the Magpas Air Ambulance.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient (in his 30’s) who had suffered a severe leg injury. They gave the man advanced pain relief and sedated him at the scene (providing him with A&E level care) before accompanying him to Bedford Hospital via land ambulance. The patient was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team were Chief Pilot Richard Eastwood and Crewmember Steve Hunwicks.

An EEAST Ambulance Service paramedic crew and Bedfordshire Police were also in attendance.