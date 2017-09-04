Police appeal over fatal Shefford road collision

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the A507 on Sunday (3 September) are appealing for information.

At around 7.50pm a collision occurred between a red Vauxhall Combo van and blue Ford KA on the A507 on Ivel Road in Shefford near the Tesco roundabout.

The driver of the red van, a man in his thirties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

A second man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

PC Andy Ralph, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, investigating, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was driving along the A507 on Sunday at the time of the collision who saw either vehicle, as your information may be able to help us piece together the events leading up to the incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Ralph on 101 quoting reference number 392 of 3/9/17.