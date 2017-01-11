Serious injury after Biggleswade collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision earlier today (Wednesday) in Langford Road, Biggleswade.

The collision involved two vehicles and took place at approximately 7am on the stretch of Langford Road near the Biggleswade Rugby and Squash Club. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

PC Mark Atkins from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are thoroughly investigating this collision and are urging witnesses to come forward. We are especially keen to speak to a woman who was seen driving a blue car in the area at the time of the incident, as we believe that she might have information that would help our enquiries.”

If you have any information in regards to this incident please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 and quote incident 66 of 11 January.