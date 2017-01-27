Woman hurt in three car collision in Stotfold

A woman had to be cut out of her car following a collision in Stotfold on Wednesday.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a road traffic collision in Arlesey Road, Stotfold on Wednesday night at just after 10.30pm.

Three cars were involved in the collision and fire engines from Shefford and Baldock quickly arrived at the scene.

A woman was trapped in the front passenger seat of one of the vehicles and the crews from Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire worked together to release her from the car using hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment.

She was then handed into the care of paramedics who removed her onto a spine board and took her to hospital by ambulance.

The incident was closed at 11.38pm.