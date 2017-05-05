Tributes paid to Biggleswade and Sandy GP

Ivel Valley GPs and Bedfordshire CCG have paid tribute to Dr Judy Baxter following the news of her death.

Dr Baxter was best known as a local GP, serving the patients in Biggleswade and Sandy for 28 years.

She lived in Sandy and spent many years working at Sandy Health Centre, during which time she also actively contributed to, and led, numerous local community groups. In recent years she worked at Ivel Medical Centre and joined the senior clinical team at Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, where she was the clinical lead for mental health and learning disabilities. She worked hard on her passion to integrate health and social care, mental health and physical health, and primary and secondary care.

Dr Baxter passed away in the early hours of Wednesday 3 May following a long and brave battle with cancer. Her family were by her side.

In a tribute to his colleague, Dr William Hollington, Ivel Valley Locality Chair for Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group said:

“I am very saddened to hear of the passing of Dr Judy Baxter. I was privileged to be a close colleague of Judy for many years and she was a well-respected, distinguished GP. She also spent her time supporting the local CCG and was an integral part of the re-procurement of the mental health service in 2014.

“Our sympathies are with Judy’s family at this time. All her friends and colleagues at the Ivel Medical Centre will miss her greatly.”

Dr Judy Baxter is survived by her husband, Simon, and her children, Emma and Matthew.

Arrangements for a private funeral are being made, with a memorial service planned at a later date for friends, colleagues and the wider community.