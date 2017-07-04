Twinning group and guests meet up with friends in Erlensee

Members of Biggleswade Twinning Association and guests met up with old friends when they paid a visit to Erlensee in Germany.

The group visit included Ellie Wilson who was assigned the task of seeking a twin town when she worked for the Biggleswade Chronicle in 1998, plus several other founder members. Dianne Kenny, joint chair of the association and deputy mayor Cllr Madeline Russell also joined the trip.

A party of 15 travelled by Eurostar and on arrival met up with a few others who travelled separately. On the Friday evening there was an informal reception and buffet and an opportunity to meet up with old and new friends, and as always there was a very warm welcome.

Saturday started with a pleasant walk through a nature reserve with red kites and storks flying overhead, and water buffalo grazing.

Two years ago Erlensee achieved town status so there was an afternoon and evening of celebration and entertainment in the Town Square – The Stadtfest.

Sunday began with an open air ecumenical service and the party visited Frankfurt Palmgarten, a botanical garden with greenhouses and beds full of plants from around the world. The day finished with a meal in a lakeside restaurant and community singing.

A farewell was made on the Monday morning over a buffet breakfast.

Next year friends from Erlensee will be in Biggleswade and the twinning association members will be the hosts.