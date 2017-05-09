Twinning visit marks 35th anniversary of charter

Members of Sandy Twinning Association made the bi-annual trip to the twin town of Malaunay in Normandy over the May bank holiday weekend.

This was a special trip as it marked the 35th anniversary of the link, with the original Twinning Charter having been signed in 1982.

With numbers for one reason and another down on previous years, the 16 members were greeted in Malaunay on Friday afternoon for a scheduled reception hosted by the Mayor of Malaunay, Monsieur G. Coutey, fellow councillors and by members of the Malaunay Twinning Committee.

Gifts were exchanged, a letter from the Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Osborne, who was an original signatory of the charter, was handed over and short speeches made reaffirming the strong link between the two communities.

After an evening with host families the party enjoyed a varied and interesting day on Saturday in the regional capital Rouen, which included lunch and a boat trip on the Seine. There was also a multimedia tour of the Archbishop’s Palace of Rouen adjacent to the magnificent Rouen Cathederal charting the trial, conviction and eventual death by burning of Joan of Arc on in 1431.

In the evening there was an informal reception at which hosts and visitors enjoyed a buffet meal and a 35th anniversary cake was cut.

Sunday was spent out and about with host families before departing for home on Monday and now the planning begins for the next return visit to Sandy in 2018.

If any residents or groups would like to become involved with the Sandy Twinning Association then they are invited to contact chairman Max Hill on 01767 681469, vice chairman Martin Pettitt on 01767 680082 or the secretary Jacky Frood on 01767 681842.